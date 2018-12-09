BOISE — The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donations to ensure they are available for medical treatments and emergencies during the holiday season. Blood and platelet donations often decline during the holidays because seasonal activities, travel and severe winter weather may cause blood-drive cancellations.
In thanks, all donors now through Dec. 19 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. For more information, go to RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
Local donation opportunities:
Jerome
- Dec. 13 — noon to 6 p.m., St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E.
Dietrich
- Dec. 13 — 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dietrich High School, 406 N. Park
Buhl
- Dec. 14 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1629 Poplar St.
Twin Falls
- Dec. 10 — noon to 7 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N.
- Dec. 11 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension
- Dec. 12 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension
To make an appointment or for more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states — 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law — weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online — on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Another way to help keep the blood supply strong is to host a Red Cross blood drive this winter. To learn more, go to RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
For more information, go to RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org or on Twitter at @RedCross.
