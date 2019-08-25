TWIN FALLS — Western Magic Valley Realtors, led by 2019 president Tami Gooding of 208 Real Estate and 2019 golf committee chairwoman Emily Terry of Gateway Real Estate, hosted a charity golf tournament which raised over $7,450 for Voices Against Violence on Aug. 2. The realtors also collected and donated a van-load of personal and household items.
There were 130 Realtors and Realtor affiliates who invested money, more than 60 local companies who donated auction items and one remarkable golf committee — Lacey Askew of 208 Real Estate, Gina Jensen of 208 Real Estate, Sheri Roberson of Axia Home Loans, Randi Fisher of Title One and chairwoman Emily Terry of Gateway Real Estate — who planned, organized and solicited donations to make this event a success and to help raise money for a wonderful organization.
Voices Against Violence provides shelter, support and hope to people victimized by domestic and sexual violence within Twin Falls, Jerome, Gooding and Lincoln counties.
“As Realtors, we help people find homes, and we help them achieve the American Dream,” president Tami Gooding said in a statement. “But we are more than just salespeople, we are an integral part of our communities — we invest money, volunteer time and work hard to build the safe and desirable communities which we serve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.