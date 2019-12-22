Western Magic Valley Realtors’ annual charity Christmas party was on Dec. 5. The Realtors and affiliates raised $10,000 for Coats for Kids this year.
“It warms my heart and soul knowing Realtors care so much about our communities to donate their hard-earned money at the holiday time to such a wonderful organization as Coats for Kids," Western Magic Valley Realtors’ President Tami Gooding of 208 Real Estate, said in a statement. This money will go a long way to purchase coats for children who need them throughout the Magic Valley.
For more information on how to donate to this cause or to learn more about the organization, go to twinfallsoptimistclub.com. Requests for a coat can be made by schools and nonprofit agencies for children they are servicing. If anyone knows of a child in need of a coat this winter, please reach out to the school secretary or case worker.
