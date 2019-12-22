{{featured_button_text}}
Coats for Kids donation

Western Magic Valley Realtors and affiliates raised $10,000 for Coats for Kids.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Western Magic Valley Realtors’ annual charity Christmas party was on Dec. 5. The Realtors and affiliates raised $10,000 for Coats for Kids this year.

“It warms my heart and soul knowing Realtors care so much about our communities to donate their hard-earned money at the holiday time to such a wonderful organization as Coats for Kids," Western Magic Valley Realtors’ President Tami Gooding of 208 Real Estate, said in a statement. This money will go a long way to purchase coats for children who need them throughout the Magic Valley.

For more information on how to donate to this cause or to learn more about the organization, go to twinfallsoptimistclub.com. Requests for a coat can be made by schools and nonprofit agencies for children they are servicing. If anyone knows of a child in need of a coat this winter, please reach out to the school secretary or case worker.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments