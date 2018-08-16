Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DURANGO, COL. — Luma Randolph of Ketchum was named to Fort Lewis College's Dean's List for the Spring 2018 semester. Randolph's major is environmental studies.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college-level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.

Fort Lewis College offers a blend of small classes, dynamic academic programs and a liberal arts perspective. 

