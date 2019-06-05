Memorial Day was cloudy with heavy rain showers, but the AMVETS Memorial Day Program at View Cemetery was presented to a group of about 40 people who gathered at the cemetery, carrying umbrellas and eager to hear about the veterans who are buried there and to pay their respects to them.
Chuck Driscoll, Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Officer and Post Adjutant, spoke of the sacrifices Idaho veterans have made in the various conflicts the United States has been involved in over the years. He reminded the audience that many veterans are still paying the price for having served their country. Recently, several veterans have died or become ill from such things as Agent Orange exposure, and PTSD continues to be a program for many veterans.
Dennis Dudley, another AMVET, solemnly read the names of each veteran buried in the View Cemetery while Clayton Mooney rang a bell in remembrance. The program was concluded by the playing of taps on the bugle by Jim Jensen.
Memorial Day began in the years following the Civil War in many individual communities. It started out as a day to place flags and flowers on the graves of soldiers. The View Cemetery has about 65 veterans interred within it.
Mini-Cassia AMVETS Post 833 hopes the patriotic program it presented helped the community focus on the true meaning of the holiday and the sacrifices made by all those who served their country in the armed forces of the United States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.