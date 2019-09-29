{{featured_button_text}}
Raft River grant

Pictured, left to right: Brooke Campbell, Olivia Campbell, Raft River High School Head Coach Randy Spaeth, Kagen Knudsen, Ryan Spaeth, Assistant Coach Darin Harper, and Northwest FCS Relationship Manager Kolby Carpenter, credit officer John Preston and relationship manager Bronson Larsen.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded Raft River High School in Malta a $1,000 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.

“A heartfelt thank you to Northwest Farm Credit Services for supporting rural communities,” said Assistant Track and Field Coach Darin Harper. “For a small school like ours, the grant is very much appreciated and will be used for the installation of new runways for our track and field."

Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed. To date in 2019, Northwest FCS has committed over $183,000 to 153 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,145 grants totaling more than $1.94 million.

The next rural grant deadline is Oct. 1. If you think your rural project may be eligible for a grant, visit northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.

