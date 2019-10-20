TWIN FALLS — Antique furniture, coupons for cookies and yard work, a winter village, original paintings, a bread maker, jewelry, children’s books and more will be raffled to benefit the Episcopal Church of the Ascension’s Neighbors in Need community outreach program.
Items will be displayed from Sunday to Oct. 31 at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Tickets can be purchased before and after Sunday worship services and will also be available from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays at the church office.
Raffle items will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls, during its Harvest Festival. The raffle drawing will be held at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon. You do not need to be present to win.
You have free articles remaining.
Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Each item has its own raffle cup. In this way, buyers will win only items in which they are interested.
Neighbors in Need, in existence since the mid-1970s, works with Magic Valley social service agencies to provide food boxes and limited financial assistance for local families. Partnering with the South Central Community Action Partnership, the Mustard Seed, Valley House, Health and Welfare and others, Neighbors in Need helps families who struggle with basic needs due to medical issues or unemployment/underemployment. Neighbors in Need is funded only through donations and fundraisers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.