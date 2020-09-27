Radiothon to benefit children needing care at Primary Children's Hospital

Tayt Andersen knows more about perseverance and hope than most 14-year-olds.
Born prematurely with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, hydrocephalus and spastic paraplegia, Tayt spent most of his first 10 years receiving care at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital so he could become healthy enough to receive a heart transplant.
Despite several setbacks, including suffering a heart attack, Tayt remained optimistic, inspired by the advice of the Finding Nemo character, Dory, to “just keep swimming” — and even was featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the one-and-only boyfriend to the namesake host and Dory star.
Today, Tayt has a new heart, thanks to Primary Children’s expertise and care — and a generous community. But Tayt still requires care at the hospital, including chemotherapy, for a post-transplant disorder.
On Sept. 29 and 30, area residents are invited to tune into the Rich Broadcasting Idaho Radiothon and donate to help Primary Children’s Hospital patients like Tayt. Each donation helps patients and families in need of the life-changing care that Primary Children’s Hospital provides.
In 2019, Primary Children’s, one of the nation’s top-ranked pediatric hospitals, provided care and life-saving treatment to 3,500 Idaho children.
The hospital also performed 493 open heart surgeries; cared for more than 300 children newly diagnosed with cancer and more than 800 children receiving ongoing cancer treatments; and successfully completed 120 transplants as the only pediatric heart, liver, kidney and bone marrow transplant program in the Intermountain West.
Primary Children’s offers services in Idaho Falls and Pocatello in gastroenterology, cardiology (also offered in Rexburg), and urology.
It offers radiology services in Burley at Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital, and neurology services in Pocatello.
Primary Children’s clinics are offered at Just 4 Kids in Idaho Falls, and with University of Utah partner physicians at Pocatello Children’s.
Tayt and other Idaho children and families receiving care at Primary Children’s will be featured during the radiothon. Tune into KID News Radio 590 AM and 92.1 and 106.3 FM; 96.1 and 102.1 The Wolf; Star 98 FM; and Classic Rock 94.9 and 104.5 FM, or access the online live stream broadcast.
Contributions also can be made online at www.primarychildrens.org/Idaho-Radiothon or by calling 208-523-0228
