Radiothon to benefit children needing care at Primary Children's Hospital

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tayt Andersen knows more about perseverance and hope than most 14-year-olds.

Born prematurely with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, hydrocephalus and spastic paraplegia, Tayt spent most of his first 10 years receiving care at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital so he could become healthy enough to receive a heart transplant.

Despite several setbacks, including suffering a heart attack, Tayt remained optimistic, inspired by the advice of the Finding Nemo character, Dory, to “just keep swimming” — and even was featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the one-and-only boyfriend to the namesake host and Dory star.

Today, Tayt has a new heart, thanks to Primary Children’s expertise and care — and a generous community. But Tayt still requires care at the hospital, including chemotherapy, for a post-transplant disorder.

On Sept. 29 and 30, area residents are invited to tune into the Rich Broadcasting Idaho Radiothon and donate to help Primary Children’s Hospital patients like Tayt. Each donation helps patients and families in need of the life-changing care that Primary Children’s Hospital provides.

In 2019, Primary Children’s, one of the nation’s top-ranked pediatric hospitals, provided care and life-saving treatment to 3,500 Idaho children.