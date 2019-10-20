{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — The annual Quarter Auction Frenzy fundraiser will be held Nov. 2 at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave.

The event will start at noon with lunch featuring a hot potato bar, chili and all the fixings. The quarter auction with prizes and a silent auction will follow at 1 p.m.

Cost is $5 a person or $20 per family. Information: 208-324-5642.

