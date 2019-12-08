FILER —National Wreaths Across America Day, a nationwide effort to honor deceased veterans with live evergreen wreaths at their grave markers, will be observed Saturday at several cemeteries in the Magic Valley.
The project’s mission is to remember the fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom. The annual tribute is recognized across the country at more than 1,600 locations.
A ceremonial wreath-laying event will lead the observance at 10 a.m. Monday on the Statehouse steps in Boise, with Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Division of Veterans Services. The ceremony is in support for all Wreaths Across America participating locations throughout Idaho.
Local wreath-laying ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 E. 4000 N., and at the West End Cemetery, 1574 E. Elm St., Buhl. Volunteers will place the wreaths which will remain in place until mid-January. The Twin Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution organized local efforts to seek wreath sponsorships for the 310 veteran graves at the Filer Cemetery and more than 500 veteran graves at West End Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
The American Legion Post 47 will lead the Filer ceremony under the coordination of Rondal Lang. Sandy Callen of Daughters of the American Revolution will serve as location coordinator for wreath placement. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and West End Men’s Association will conduct the ceremony at the Buhl cemetery, with location coordinator Gary Davis serving as emcee. Parking is limited and carpooling is recommended.
In Jerome and Wendell, ceremonies will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Jerome Cemetery on West I Street and at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wendell Cemetery, 501 W. Ave. B.
For more information about Wreaths Across America, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.