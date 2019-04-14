{{featured_button_text}}

Public invited to ‘Faith in Christ’ concert

BURLEY — The community is invited to attend the 18th annual “Celebration of Faith in Christ Through Music” at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley. The program will showcase seven different churches and three area schools.

The choirs include the Rupert Methodist, Burley Methodist, Saint Teresa Little Flower Choir, Declo High School Trendsetters, and a regional men’s and regional primary choir from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To complete the program there will be a Catholic vocal solo, Mt. View Worship Band, Burley High School boys’ quartet and Minico High School Chamber Orchestra.

Organizers say it will be a night of music celebrating Christ and His life. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome and there is no admission charge.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments