Public invited to ‘Faith in Christ’ concert
BURLEY — The community is invited to attend the 18th annual “Celebration of Faith in Christ Through Music” at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley. The program will showcase seven different churches and three area schools.
The choirs include the Rupert Methodist, Burley Methodist, Saint Teresa Little Flower Choir, Declo High School Trendsetters, and a regional men’s and regional primary choir from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To complete the program there will be a Catholic vocal solo, Mt. View Worship Band, Burley High School boys’ quartet and Minico High School Chamber Orchestra.
Organizers say it will be a night of music celebrating Christ and His life. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome and there is no admission charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.