Presidential Scholars candidates are announced
0 comments

Presidential Scholars candidates are announced

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program have been announced. Four high school seniors from the Magic Valley are among the 46 seniors from Idaho in the running for the prestigious national honors.

The local candidates are:

  • Evelyn H. Andersen of Filer, Filer High School
  • John S. Hagenbuch of Ketchum, Community School
  • Ella S. Kopplin of Hailey, Community School
  • Zoe R. Simon of Hailey, Wood River High School

Scholars are selected on their academic and artistic achievements, SAT and ACT exam scores, leadership qualities, and involvement in community and school activities.

The semifinalists will be selected in April and the finalists will be announced in May by the U.S. Department of Education.

Scholars will be invited to Washington, D.C. in June for the National Recognition Program, featuring events, activities and the presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion during a White House-sponsored ceremony.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News