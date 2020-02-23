Presidential Scholars candidates are announced

The candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program have been announced. Four high school seniors from the Magic Valley are among the 46 seniors from Idaho in the running for the prestigious national honors.

The local candidates are:

Evelyn H. Andersen of Filer, Filer High School

John S. Hagenbuch of Ketchum, Community School

Ella S. Kopplin of Hailey, Community School

Zoe R. Simon of Hailey, Wood River High School

Scholars are selected on their academic and artistic achievements, SAT and ACT exam scores, leadership qualities, and involvement in community and school activities.

The semifinalists will be selected in April and the finalists will be announced in May by the U.S. Department of Education.

Scholars will be invited to Washington, D.C. in June for the National Recognition Program, featuring events, activities and the presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion during a White House-sponsored ceremony.

