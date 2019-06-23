{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A Preserve Your Harvest workshop will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. July 9 and July 11 at the Twin Falls County Extension Office, 630 Addison Ave. W., Suite 1600.

In this interactive class, learn ways to preserve your harvest or refresh your canning skills. Participants will learn about canning safety and about boiling water canning and pressure canning. They will also can a jar to take home.

Registration is $40 for two classes and includes notebooks, publications and lab supplies. For information or to register, call 208-878-9461.

