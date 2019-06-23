MOSCOW — Preservation Idaho held its 42nd annual Orchids and Onions Awards ceremony June 8 at the 1912 Center in Moscow.
The Jerome School District Administration building’s exterior upgrade project was among the award winners recognized for the contribution to historic preservation.
Preservation Idaho hosts the awards ceremony every year to celebrate places, individuals and organizations that have made a positive contribution to historic preservation in Idaho, and also to bring awareness to projects that have shown insensitivity to the state’s cultural history.
