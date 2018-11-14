BURLEY — Local residents Jack and Mary Zarybnisky are helping to sponsor a pre-Thanksgiving dinner from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21 at Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. in Burley.
The Zarybniskys started the effort after reading a story about the number of homeless students in Cassia and Minidoka counties.
The dinner will be a sit-down and served event with a freewill offering (give what you can afford).
The dinner will last until 9 p.m. or until servers have run out of food.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.