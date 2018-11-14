Try 1 month for 99¢

BURLEY — Local residents Jack and Mary Zarybnisky are helping to sponsor a pre-Thanksgiving dinner from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21 at Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. in Burley.

The Zarybniskys started the effort after reading a story about the number of homeless students in Cassia and Minidoka counties.

The dinner will be a sit-down and served event with a freewill offering (give what you can afford).

The dinner will last until 9 p.m. or until servers have run out of food.

