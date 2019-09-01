{{featured_button_text}}

HAILEY — Kenneth F. Pratt of Hailey is on the spring 2019 University of Idaho Dean's List for the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences, having achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher with 12 or more graded credits. He is the son of Joyce Pratt.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments