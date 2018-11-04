Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — All veterans and active service members can receive free meals and free soda for Veterans Day, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 10 at Prasai's Thai Cuisine, 428 Second Ave. E., and Prasai's Thai 2 Go, 1563 Fillmore St.

Information: 208-733-2222.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments