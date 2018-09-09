KETCHUM — Kristin Poole has received the 2018 Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts. She will be honored at an official presentation ceremony on Nov. 8 at the Idaho State Capitol.
Poole has served as artistic director of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts since 1997 where she leads all programming for the center — overseeing visual arts, performing arts, arts education, theater and humanities. A curator and art historian, Poole also develops exhibitions and lectures; she writes on topics related to modernism, American craft and contemporary art. Poole holds a master’s degree in modern art history from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in studio art and English from Denison University.
Under her artistic stewardship, the center received accreditation from the American Alliance for Museums in 2006 in recognition of its adherence to the highest standards of operation and programming. Only 5 percent of the nation’s arts and cultural institutions enjoy this distinction.
Throughout her career, Poole has focused on the value of the arts to education, pursuing a goal to enrich the arts education of every student in Blaine County.
Poole has dedicated herself to enhancing and raising awareness of arts and culture across the Wood River Valley and beyond. She has been an active member of the Wood River Arts Alliance, the Ketchum Arts Commission and Visit Sun Valley. She also seeks to collaborate with other local organizations like the Community Library, Boulder Mountain Clayworks, Sawtooth Botanical Garden, the Environmental Resource Center and the College of Southern Idaho’s Refugee Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.