Pond-Bell announces retirement from Cassia Regional

BURLEY — Following a long career that includes 43 years of nursing, of which 35 years were with Intermountain Healthcare, Cassia Regional Hospital announces that Michele Pond-Bell, nurse administrator at Cassia Regional Hospital, has decided to retire effective Sept. 4.
Pond-Bell has been with Cassia Regional for the past 10 years and has been commuting one hour and 12 minutes to and from Pocatello.
“I’m now on my third car, fifth set of tires, and fourth windshield and have decided it’s time to spend more time with my family, grandkids, friends and search for other opportunities to learn and grow while also being able to serve others,” said Pond-Bell. “I’ve always considered it a good day if you learn something new and I can say I’ve never had a bad day at Cassia.”
Pond-Bell has had an impressive career. She received her BSN in Nursing from Idaho State University. Her first job was at St. Anthony’s Community Hospital in Pocatello as a CNA and then RN. Shortly after, Intermountain Healthcare purchased St. Anthony’s and built Pocatello Regional Medical Center. During her time with Pocatello Regional, she worked as a charge nurse in most clinical areas and then transferred to Intermountain Healthcare LDS Hospital for two years in the Thoracic ICU while working towards and achieving her MBA from the University of Colorado.
She then returned to Pocatello Regional and became the manager of most clinical areas. During her time there the hospital transitioned to Portneuf Medical Center. She served as Administrative director of Heart and Vascular services and assumed the responsibilities as the Interim Chief Nursing Officer twice during leadership changes.
She was awarded Manager of the Year and Employee of the Year during her time at Portneuf. She was the clinical lead in an investigational drug study with Duke University and won an international award for accuracy in documentation and clinical excellence in reporting. She also received the Idaho State University Professional Achievement Award from the College of Health Professions at Idaho State University in 1996.
In 2010, she came to Cassia Regional where she was instrumental in remodeling the ED and Imaging, developing a helipad for Life Flight, and escalating the ambulance to Paramedic level. She received the Idaho State University Professional Achievement Award from the College of Nursing in 2017.
“I have had the privilege of working with Michele for the past 3 years. In addition to her wonderful sense of humor, one of the things I appreciate most about Michele is that she evaluates how to solve problems through the lens of what is best for the patient,” said Ben Smalley, Cassia Regional Hospital Administrator. “She will be greatly missed at Cassia Regional Hospital.”
