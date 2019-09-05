BURLEY — Pomerelle Place Senior Living needs your gently used items for its yard sale to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
Donated items can be dropped off at Pomerelle Place, 1301 Bennett Ave., or pickup arrangements can be made by calling Joan at 208-677-8212 before Thursday, Sept. 12.
The yard sale will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 13-14 at Pomerelle Place.
