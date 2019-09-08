Q: If you are on a city road and the lane you are in and the one next to you are merging into one lane (there is no merging sign), who has the right of way? There are quite of few streets that do this and I am not sure who should yield.
—Jim
A: Drivers must yield the right of way to the lane that continues from the merging area. If the lane you are driving in continues on then the driver in the other merging lane should yield right of way.
Idaho code 49-642 reads: The driver of a vehicle about to enter or cross a highway from any place other than another highway shall yield the right-of-way to all vehicles approaching on the highway to be entered or crossed.
This code covers highways but is basically the same rule for city roads as well.
Q: Is farm equipment subject to the law about pulling over on a two-lane rural road if you have three or more vehicles behind you? Sometimes there can be a quarter-mile or more of traffic backed up behind a swather or other farm equipment, frustrating the drivers behind it.
– Bonnie
A: Once again I figured the best answer to give here is the actual Idaho code.
Idaho code 49-639 reads: On a two-lane highway outside an urban area where passing is unsafe due to oncoming traffic or other conditions, the driver of a vehicle traveling slower than the normal speed of traffic and behind which three (3) or more vehicles are formed in line, shall turn off the roadway at the nearest place designated as a turnout or wherever sufficient area for a safe turnout exists, in order to permit the following vehicles to pass.
As you can read, if the area where farm equipment is slowing down three or more vehicles is rural, then this code would be in effect.
The problem sometimes lies with law enforcement trying to enforce that code because trying to get to the slow-moving hazard could cause a greater risk to drivers. The other problem is that law enforcement is not always in that area to stop the driver of the slow moving vehicle.
Finally as you read the law does not apply in urban areas. Some cities do have their own ordinances to deal with the slow-moving vehicle issue.
I would encourage you to call in if the line is more than three moving vehicles.
Officer down
Please put this deputy, killed in the line of duty, and his family in your prayers. He fought the good fight, now may he rest in peace. God bless this hero.
- Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Voyles, Chickasaw County Sheriff, Mississippi
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
