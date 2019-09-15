Q: I saw a story out of Washington state about fake Child Protection Services workers attempting to remove a child. I’ve seen similar stories elsewhere. Can you educate us on what to do if this happens to us? What is the standard procedure in Idaho? How would we verify the authenticity of their identification and/or the court order? Would there be a uniformed police officer with them and how would we verify their identification?
Is it even possible for a real CPS worker to show up at someone’s house and remove a child, without some sort of previous interaction with law enforcement and/or the court system? — Carlen
A: From reading through your question, I think you might have already answered your own question. I’ll see if I can add to the answer you are seeking.
You are correct about law enforcement inclusion when it comes to removing children from the home. This can also be done from an order from the court, which again would bring law enforcement to the home or scene.
Child protective workers would not come to a home to take children out without law enforcement involvement. I’m going off my memory (dangerous) and believe that Child Protective Services can now declare children in danger but have to have law enforcement enforce any removal of children. That also would involve a 48-hour child protective hearing to see in removal is warranted any further or whether the children should be returned.
As far as identification, any Health and Welfare employee must have identification when conducting official business. If they don’t then I would suggest immediately calling 911 and reporting the incident. Let the police determine the legality of the person who claimed but could not prove who they were.
While we are on the subject, in case you know of actual child abuse you can call either 211 or 1-800-926-2588. You can also call 1-855-552-KIDS (5437) to report known or suspected abuse. The report would then get funneled down to the appropriate agencies to check on.
Also be aware that if you have knowledge of known abuse and failed to report it you could be charged criminally. Also the report needs to be made within 24 hours.
Finally if I forgot to add anything here please email me (serious emails only) so I can pass along any other valuable information I might have missed.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Undersheriff Stephen McLoud, Cayuga County Sheriff, New York
- K-9 Thor, Vicksburg Police, Mississippi
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
