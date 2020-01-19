With the recent snowfall I thought I’d talk about driving safely around ITD (Idaho Transportation Department) snow plows and what you can do to avoid being involved in a crash with a snow plow.
First of all, let me start with a few stats about ITD. There are about 550 ITD snow plow operators in Idaho. Those drivers plow and maintain approximately 13,000 lane miles in Idaho every year with the help of the 409 plow trucks used by ITD.
The average weight of each plow on the road is 58,000 pounds. I mention this because that is how much weight that could bear down on a driver who refuses to give the plow proper latitude when making our roads safer.
Something drivers might not know is that the average width of the snow plow blade is 17 to 18 feet. That means the blade could be sticking out farther than a driver realizes, which could cause a collision with the blade and also stopping that plow from clearing off the road. If a driver can’t tell if the blade might be in the other lane, he/she should stay back and let the snow plow clear the way. Also be aware the blade swivels as well, so even if the blade does not look like it’s out, be cautious if passing. Also ITD reminds drivers that staying back two car lengths for every 10 mph of speed is a good idea since sometimes sand is also being spread and can damage your vehicle.
Speaking of passing, be aware that just because you can see the plow does not mean that the driver can see you. With a 58,000-pound plow there are many blind spots and the drivers are relying on a lot on mirrors.
If you are driving on a two-lane, two-way road and the plow is coming toward you, slow down and try to pull a little more to the right if it can be safely done. Remember the size of the blade we talked about prior.
You have free articles remaining.
Finally, be aware that ITD has a couple of plows that allow for two lanes to be plowed at once (forgot what they’re called). These plows are used specifically for the interstate. The plow looks like a jack-knifed truck when following behind so be aware of that plow. You won’t be able to pass and don’t call 911 to report a jack-knifed truck.
Just be aware that plow drivers want you to get home safely and so do they.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Police Officer Paul Dunn, Lakeland Police, Florida
- Police Officer Nicholas Reyna, Lubbock Police, Texas
- K9 Thorr, Henry County Police, Georgia
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho 83336
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.