RUPERT – PMT has announced that $319,909 was approved by its Board of Directors to be paid out to its members. Project Mutual Telephone Inc. is a non-profit cooperative that pays dividends back to customers based on the Board discretion in regards to annual net revenue. This year’s dividend payment will be issued in December, and represents a portion of patronage earned in 1995 and 2017.
“As a cooperative, we act in the best interest of our owners, who are also our valued customers. As PMT generates an annual profit that money gets returned to our member customers... who keep us in business,” PMT Board Chairman Dan Lloyd stated.
Checks will be mailed the first of December. For those members receiving dividends in the amount of $10 or less, the credit will be applied to their December bill.
