PMT names Ballance as Employee of the Year

RUPERT – Jennifer Ballance was named Employee of the Year for 2020 at PMT’s annual awards banquet.

Ballance has been at PMT for the past 12 years, starting her career doing utility line locates and quickly moving into her current position within the accounting department where she handles payroll and collections.

Ballance is responsible for preparing PMT’s payroll and making sure taxes are paid on time. She keeps employees informed and up to date on all PMT’s employee benefits from health care to 401(k) and more. Along with her HR responsibilities, she takes care of past-due customers and collections.

“Jennifer is very deserving of our Employee of the Year award. She does an outstanding job with her payroll, insurance, and general HR duties for all PMT employees and their families. Jen recently received her certification as an HR Generalist,” said Dan Hoover, PMT President and CEO.

Ballance and her husband, John, live in Rupert. When not a work, she enjoys reading, crafting, and spending time with her loved ones.

Other highlights from the Awards Party include DJ Johnson receiving the President’s Award. The sales team was awarded top honors for a record-breaking sales year.