Four Magic Valley graduates will each be awarded $2,000 PMT Foundation scholarships. They are Carol Blauer of Burley, Makenzy Whittekiend of Wendell, and Rylee Carter and Cassie Beene, both of Rupert. All four showed outstanding academic performance, as well as exemplary community and extra-curricular involvement and dedication to their future education.
“Once again our pool of scholarship applicants was outstanding. With that said, these four students really stood out to all members of our selection committee. On behalf of the PMT Foundation board members I’d like to congratulate our four $2,000 scholarship recipients and wish them much success in their college endeavors,” said PMT Foundation Board Chairman Marianne Welch. In the past 29 years, PMT, and now the PMT Foundation, have awarded $132,500 in scholarships to our communities’ children. The four recipients are from across the Magic Valley.
Carol Blauer is a hard-working graduate from Burley High School, who maintained a 4.0 GPA while being involved in many extra-curricular activities, sports, clubs, as well as working outside of school. Carol was an active member of the National Honors Society, Health Occupations Students of America, and FFA, as well as participating in volleyball, track and basketball for BHS. She plans on attending the Brigham Young University this fall, working towards becoming a Family Nurse Practitioner by obtaining a master of science degree in nursing.
Makenzy Whittekiend is a dedicated student from Hagerman High School with a 3.97 GPA. Makenzy took a challenging course load, taking many dual-credit classes during her high school career, as well as being highly involved in FFA, where she was an active leader in her chapter and received state and national awards. In addition to her schooling, club involvement and volunteer work, Mackenzy also worked part-time throughout her high school years. She plans on finishing her associate’s degree at the College of Southern Idaho majoring in natural resource management and geographic information systems, then transferring to Utah State University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in wildlife ecology and management.
Cassie Beene of Rupert is a dedicated student who finished her high school career with a 3.94 GPA and 41 college credits. Cassie was an active participant in FFA and 4-H where she held many offices in both organizations. In addition, she volunteered many hours in her community and worked part-time at the Rupert Animal Clinic. She plans on attending the College of Idaho where she will finish her associate’s degree in agriculture business and then transfer to Montana State University to get a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business with a minor in animal science.
Rylee Carter graduated top of her class at Minico High School where she worked hard during her high school career, taking challenging courses while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She’s been involved in the National Honor Society, Spartan Singers and Science Club. She has also volunteered her time outside of school, as well as working part-time. Rylee plans to attend Idaho State University and will major in secondary education with a focus on mathematics.
In its 13th year of existence, the PMT Foundation’s creation was authorized by the PMT Board of Directors as a charitable foundation for the purposes of supporting worthy community projects and educational scholarships. The PMT Foundation furthers education in communities served by PMT through its scholarship program and supports projects and programs that sustain and improve those communities through community grants.
The 2019 PMT Foundation board members are Marianne Welch, chairman; Jim Evans, vice-chairman; Rick Harder, secretary; LaLanne Delis, Alan Johnson, Patty Temple, Jennie Schow, and Diana Warburton.
