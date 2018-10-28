RUPERT — The PMT Foundation awarded over $15,000 to organizations in the Magic Valley, each seeking to help sustain and improve the community.
The announcement came Oct. 17.
“We continue to enjoy the privilege of awarding grants to well-deserving organizations in our area. This year is no exception,” said Marianne Welch, PMT Foundation chairman. “Our 2018 grant recipients will use these funds to further their missions to impact many in the communities they serve in the Magic Valley. The PMT Foundation Board appreciates the efforts of all grant applicants and is delighted to provide money to this year’s awardees.”
As a customer-owned cooperative, Project Mutual Telephone (PMT) pays patronage dividends back to customers every year based on services used. When those monies go unclaimed for a number of years, they are transferred over to the PMT Foundation, which focuses on furthering education through a scholarship program and supporting community projects through grant awards. PMT Grant Applications are awarded once a year and will become available again in the summer of 2019.
Recipients:
- Family Health Services—$4,760 – to upgrade medical equipment in the Burley and Rupert clinics.
- Gooding Public Library—$2,500 – for the purchase of new computers for the library computer lab.
- Living Independence Network Corporation—$2,500 – for the purchase of portable ramps to be loaned to people who need temporary access to their homes.
- Renaissance Art Center—$2,400 – to purchase new replica seats for The Historic Wilson Theatre.
- St. Nicholas Catholic School- $2,000 – to upgrade the Wi-Fi coverage on the school campus and to purchase iPads for students to access a variety of educational tools and applications to enhance their learning experience.
- Magic Valley Arts Council—$1,185 – to replace audio mixer/dimmer and projector in the Sligar Auditorium.
The PMT Foundation was created in 2006 by the PMT Board of Directors as a charitable foundation.
