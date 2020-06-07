PMT Foundation awards $8,000 to students

Four Magic Valley graduates will each be awarded a $2000 PMT Foundation Scholarship. They are Madilyn Hull of Heyburn, Tyler Gammon of Burley, Hannah Copmann of Rupert and Karen Winslow of Twin Falls. All four showed outstanding academic performance, exemplary community and extra-curricular involvement, and dedication to their future education.
“What a crazy and unusual finish to the 2019-2020 academic year it’s been!” stated Marianne Welch, PMT Foundation Board president, “but, one thing was the same as previous years. We received many exceptional scholarship applications from graduating seniors in the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia areas. I want to congratulate our 2020 scholarship winners on behalf of the PMT Foundation Board. I’m confident the outstanding efforts of these students throughout high school will be a strong foundation for their success in college and beyond.” In the past 30 years, PMT, and now the PMT Foundation, has awarded over $140,000 in scholarships to our communities’ children.
Madilyn Hull is the 2020 Valedictorian of Minico High School. Throughout her high school career, she maintained a 4.0 GPA while being involved in Business Professionals of America, National Honors Society, Spartan Singers, and taught Creative Writing Club at West Minico Middle School.
She plans on attending the University of Idaho this fall, where she plans to study advertising and graphic design.
Tyler Gammon is a hardworking, dedicated student from Burley High School with a 3.93 GPA. Tyler took a challenging course load during his high school career and was highly involved in student council, Business Professionals of America, Leo’s Club, National Honors Society, and many drama productions. In addition to his schooling, Tyler was involved in the Magic Valley Folk Festival as a guide, 4-H, and worked part-time. Tyler will be attending Brigham Young University, where he will pursue a degree in communications.
Hannah Copmann is a Minico High School graduate who finished her high school career with a 3.98 GPA and an associate’s degree from CSI. Hannah was involved in student body, National Honors Society, Business Professionals of America, and Science Club. Hannah was also named the 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Mini-Cassia, and the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho. In addition, she has worked part-time in the summers. Hannah plans on studying health care administration with a minor in Spanish.
Karen Winslow is a determined graduate of Twin Falls High School, where she worked hard both in and out of the classroom while maintaining a 3.98 GPA. She was the President of the Environmental Club, involved in Key Club, Science Club, student body, Business Professionals of America, Idaho Girls State, Quizbowl, and played tennis. Outside of school, she simultaneously worked two part-time jobs. Karen will be attending Cornell University, studying environment and sustainability. After Cornell, she plans to further her education and attend law school to become an environmental lawyer.
In its 14th year of existence, the PMT Foundation’s creation was authorized by the PMT Board of Directors as a charitable foundation to support worthy community projects and educational scholarships. The PMT Foundation furthers education in communities served by PMT through its scholarship program and supports projects and programs that sustain and improve those communities through community grants.
The 2020 PMT Foundation board members are Marianne Welch, chairman; Jim Evans, vice-chairman; Rick Harder, secretary; LaLanne Delis, Alan Johnson, Patty Temple, Jennie Schow, and Diana Warburton.
