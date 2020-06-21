PMT Foundation accepting grant applications

The PMT Foundation is seeking applications from organizations in the Magic Valley to receive financial funds that help support, sustain, and improve our community. Favorable consideration will be given to:
- Projects that reach a broader segment of the community.
- Requests for seed money to realize unusual opportunities that meet urgent to special needs in the community.
- Stimulate and encourage additional funding for community projects.
- Promote cooperation and partnerships within the community.
The deadline to submit grant applications is August 21, 2020.
Application forms are available at www.pmt.org or PMT offices in Burley or Rupert.
For more information contact Rick Harder at (208) 434-7124.
