{{featured_button_text}}
PMT Donation

PMT recently made donations to Mini-Cassia elementary schools. Pictured is a presentation made at Acequia Elementary.

 COURTESY PHOTO

RUPERT — Local elementary schools in Minidoka and Cassia counties recently received a boost in funds as PMT donated a total $2,200 to the schools. PMT donated the money to the schools as part of a back-to-school promotion they ran. In September and October, PMT customers choose a local elementary school to receive a $50 donation, made on their behalf from PMT, when they signed up or upgraded their PMT Internet.

“This promotion is a win-win for both the schools and our customers,” states Dan Hoover, PMT CEO. “Our member customers are getting the fastest, most reliable internet for their day-to-day needs like homework, work, and entertainment. At the same time, the schools are benefiting with a much-needed boost to their funds.”

Here is how much each school received this year:

Acequia Elementary, $100; Rupert Elementary, $750.; Paul Elementary, $250; Heyburn Elementary, $250; St. Nicholas School, $50; Oakley Elementary, $150; White Pine Elementary, $200; Mountain View Elementary, $100; Dworshak Elementary, $250; and John V. Evans Elementary, $ 100.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments