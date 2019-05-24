{{featured_button_text}}
Faulkner Planetarium

Schad Robison, 11, watches the 'Let It Snow' show with his family in December 2017 at the Faulkner Planetarium in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Spanish speaking visitors will soon be able to attend planetarium shows without needing headphones.

The Faulkner Planetarium announced Thursday it will offer two shows narrated in Spanish in June.

“This is an opportunity for us to provide the Hispanic community with a chance to enjoy the planetarium and its immersive experience,” said planetarium manager Rick Greenawald in a statement.

“Dinosaurios al Atardecer: Los Origenes del Vuelo,” or “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” examines the evolution of flight in dinosaurs. It opens Tuesday and shows at 8 p.m. every Tuesday through June.

“Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” or “Beyond the Sun: In search of a new Earth,” explores exoplanets. It opens June 1 and shows at 4:30 p.m. every Saturday through June.

Shows will also be presented by a host fluent in Spanish.

The planetarium is at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science at the College of Southern Idaho. Shows cost $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children and CSI students.

