Eagle awards
Boy Scouts Trevor Philips, left, and Parker Copmann recently received their Eagle awards.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Trevor Philips son of Boyd and Jean Philips and Parker Copmann son of Steve & Laurie Copmann received their Eagles on Nov. 11, Veteran's Day. The boys' project was filling a semi with items to send to Houston for the Hurricane relief.

