Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society inducts new members

BATON ROUGE, La. — Several Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia residents were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

New members include Cailee Bartholomew of Jerome, Mayson Rongen of Kimberly, MaKenna Winnett of Paul, Macie Merrill of Rupert and Andrew Baker of Twin Falls, all initiated at Idaho State University, and Mario Barajas of Jerome, initiated at Louisiana State University Shreveport.

They are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Phi Kappa Phi has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines.

