BURLEY — Three pesticide credits will be offered to those attending the 6th Annual Soil Health Workshop in Burley on Thursday, February 6. The workshop, sponsored by the soil and water conservation districts in the Mini-Cassia area, will present a variety of options for farmers who are looking to improve their soil health.
Topics will include: The 5 Principles of Soil Health, Quorum Sensing in the Soil Micro Biome, Pest Management Using Owls, Managing Wireworms, Cover Crop Seed Ideas for Southern Idaho, Dry Farming with Cover Crops, Grazing Panel Discussion, and more.
The workshop, lunch, and pesticide credits are free of charge. RSVP to reserve your spot online at www.minicassiaswcd.com, by email to ewcswcd@gmail.com or by phone to 208-572-3369.
