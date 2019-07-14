{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — The Minidoka Fair Board is reminding people who plan to enter open class exhibits for the 2019 county fair that they will need to pre-register at the fair office. All exhibits, with the exception of the flower department, will need to have entry tags before check-in day.

 This year's Minidoka County Fair will be July 29 to Aug. 3.

Entrants may bring in their list of exhibits, fax the list to 208-436-8063 or email the list to minfairboard@pmt.org. More information: Call the fair office at 208-436-9748 and visit the new website at www.minidokacountyfair.org.

