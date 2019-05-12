BOISE — Eight local students are among 35 winners in Idaho Public Television’s annual PBS KIDS Writers Contest. Winners were chosen for first-, second- and third-place for kindergarten through third grades in three regions of Idaho.
Idaho Public Television has hosted the annual PBS KIDS Writers Contest for 25 years and encouraged children to write and illustrate their own imaginative stories. IdahoPTV received 410 entries and a team of volunteers judged the entries on creativity, originality, language skills and illustrations.
In the KAID/Boise Southwest Idaho Region for the third-grade category, Abby Shepherd of Kimberly won first place for the entry “D & C,” along with Joshua Sonderegger of Kimberly, second place for “The Mountain That Didn’t Grow,” and Hazel Wyatt of Kimberly, third place for “The Mixed Up Monkey.” Winners were honored at a regional awards ceremony May 11 at the Boise Library.
In the KISU/Pocatello Southeastern Idaho Region for the kindergarten category, Stella Snow Romney of Burley received third place for the entry “Black Pup and Adventures,” and for first-grade, Quinn Blauer of Heyburn took third place for “A Run Away Tractor.” For second grade, Kayden Morgan of Rupert won second place for “The Animal Heist” and Bellamy Czarnecki of Rupert, took third place for an “Antarctica” entry. For third grade, Tye Cook of Jackson won second place for “The Magical Piano.”
The Southeastern Idaho Region awards ceremony to honor the students and their stories will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Idaho State University’s Student Union Building in the Little Wood River Room in Pocatello. A ceremony will also be held Saturday for the KUID/Moscow Northern Idaho Region.
The winning stories will be available by June 1 for viewing on the IdahoPTV website, idahoptv.org/kids/writers.cfm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.