PAUL — Shirley Platts-Leoni will celebrate her 99th birthday on Friday, Dec. 28. She was born December 28, 1919 in Burley.

Shirley first married Clarence (String) Cox and her second husband was Cas Leoni.

She will mark her birthday at her home in Paul.

