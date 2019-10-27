PAUL — Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded the Paul Elementary School a $500 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.
“Paul Elementary will use the grant to provide two classroom microphones to help reinforce a positive learning environment. The microphones provide much needed auditory support throughout the classroom by allowing voice projection from various speakers in the classroom. Teachers also have students report or practice reading with the portable microphone. Thank you again for supporting our rural schools,” said Principal Ellen Austin.
To date in 2019, Northwest FCS has committed over $183,000 to 153 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.
