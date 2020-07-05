Paul church announces scholarship winners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Paul United Methodist Church, along with Mike and Tracy Haskin, have announced the recipients of annual Dawn Haskin scholarship awards for 2020.

Each recipient was awarded a $2,000 scholarship to further their education. They include Alexandra Hutchison, who will be attending Boise State University; Sarah Haftorson, who will be attending Savannah College of Art and Design; Abbie Ramsey, who will attend the College of Southern Idaho; Maria Vega, who will be attending the College of Southern Idaho; and Kylee McManus, who will be attending Boise State University. Kylee’s father, Mike, was awarded the first scholarship ever awarded in 2003.

The Ashley Dawn Haskin Scholarship was created as a memorial to honor Ashley and the battle she fought with cancer. This endowment fund was established in 1993 for the purpose of awarding scholarships each year beginning in 2003, the year Ashley would have graduated.

Mike and Tracy Haskin have created a scholarship to help bring joy and aid to students that have felt the tragedy that comes with dealing with cancer to any degree. The Paul United Methodist Church and the Haskin family will continue supporting the fight against cancer and helping further the education of individuals.

