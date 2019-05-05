{{featured_button_text}}

PAUL — The Paul American Legion Auxiliary Unit #77 is sponsoring a Memorial Day essay contest.

The winner will receive $25 and have the essay read at the American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony at the Paul Cemetery. The title of the essay is “Why the Poppy is the Flower of Remembrance” and is open to ages 6-18. It must be between 100-200 words and have your name, phone number and age at the top of the page.

Send your entries to ssaunders1959@pmt.org or American Legion Auxiliary Unit #77, essay contest, PO Box 254, Paul ID 83347 and must be received by May 23.

