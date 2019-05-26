{{featured_button_text}}

PAUL — The Paul American Legion Post 77 will have a German sausage breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. June 8 at the Wilbur C. Hall, 132 Wayne St., Paul.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. Tickets are available from any post member or at the door.

Information: Post Vice-Commander F. Wyatt Saunders Sr. at 208-679-1215.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments