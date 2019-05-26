PAUL — The Paul American Legion Post 77 will have a German sausage breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. June 8 at the Wilbur C. Hall, 132 Wayne St., Paul.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. Tickets are available from any post member or at the door.
Information: Post Vice-Commander F. Wyatt Saunders Sr. at 208-679-1215.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.