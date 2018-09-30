Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PAUL — The Post 77 American Legion will hold a Chili and Cinnamon Roll Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at Wilbur C. Hall, 132 W. Wayne St., Paul.

The public is invited. Tickets are $6 and are available at the door.

For more information, call 208-650-8767 or 208-679-2550.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments