PAUL — The Paul Unit 77 American Legion Auxiliary will hold a chili and cinnamon roll dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Wilbur C. Hall, 132 W. Wayne St., Paul.
The public is invited. Tickets are $6 and available at the door.
For more information, contact Unit 77 president Sandra Saunders at 208-679-1215.
