Patient Financial foundation hosts veterans workshop March 10

TWIN FALLS — The Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. will host a Veterans Health Insurance Benefit Options - Turning 65 Boot Camp from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 10 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center, 315 Falls Ave.

Several speakers will provide information on veterans’ health care programs and eligibility overview, national program updates, Medicare and supplements, Office on Aging programs, Senior Patrol and Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors, and working with both the Department of Veterans Affairs and Medicare.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Pre-registration is not required. All class material is available at pfnfinc.com.

For more information, contact Day at 208-423-9036.

