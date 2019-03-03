Try 3 months for $3

TWIN FALLS — Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. will hold a community outreach program, “Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Seniors Boot Camp,” from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 16 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts building, 315 Falls Ave.

Local experts will discuss Medicare, Social Security benefits, low-income assistance, local resources, safety in the home, staying active and more. All class material is available at pfnfinc.com.

The public is invited to attend the free event. Pre-registration is not required.

Information: Day Egusquiza, 208-423-9036.

