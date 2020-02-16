TWIN FALLS — The Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. will host two upcoming community outreach programs at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center, 315 Falls Ave.
Medicare 101, Social Security and Assistance for Seniors Boot Camp will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at CSI.
Health care experts will discuss Medicare, supplemental insurance costs, Medicare Advantage, Social Security benefits, Office on Aging programs and scams, Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors, aid for aged, blind and disabled, and also fitness after 60 and safety in the home.
A second boot camp program, Veterans Health Insurance Benefit Options—Turning 65, will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 10 at CSI. Several speakers will provide information on veterans’ health care programs and eligibility overview, national program updates, Medicare and supplements, working with both the Department of Veterans Affairs and Medicare, Office on Aging programs, Senior Patrol and SHIBA.
Admission is free to both boot camps and all ages are welcome. Pre-registration is not required. All class material is available at pfnfinc.com.
For more information, contact Day at 208-423-9036.
