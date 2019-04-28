RUPERT — Your voice matters! One of the pieces of Idaho’s new school accountability system is a parent survey. This survey asks for your input on several topics that measure how our schools are doing in meeting your needs.
Minidoka Schools will use the survey responses to identify opportunities to maximize satisfaction, engagement, and communication. Additionally, the state will report the results and the number of responses on Idaho’s new school report card, which can be found at: https://idahoschools.org/.
The survey takes 5-10 minutes to complete and responses are anonymous. To access the survey, please visit our website at www.minidokaschools.org and click on “Take the Idaho Parent Survey.” Choose your student’s school from the drop-down menu. If you have students in different schools within our school district, please complete the survey for at least one school. Ideally, school officials would enjoy parents completing a survey on each of the schools their children attend, but understand if they only have time for one.
Surveys can be submitted until May 17. Information: Michele Widmier at 208-436-4727 or your school’s principal.
