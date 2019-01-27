Try 1 month for 99¢
Paint Magic

Pictured from front left: U.S. Bank branch manager Ryan Molsee, Paint Magic president Jaci Urie and Paint Magic treasurer Karen Stoker. Pictured from back left: U.S. Bank branch manager Vance Spencer and  U.S. Bank central Idaho district manager Christopher Clark.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — U.S. Bank presented a $1,500 check to Paint Magic Inc. — a non-profit organization that through the use of volunteers paints and beautifies the exteriors of houses for low-income senior and disabled homeowners in the Magic Valley.

Paint Magic is hoping to paint 20 to 25 homes for qualified residents in 2019. For more information on how to apply to have your home painted or become a paint team, go to paintmagic.com.

