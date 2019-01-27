TWIN FALLS — U.S. Bank presented a $1,500 check to Paint Magic Inc. — a non-profit organization that through the use of volunteers paints and beautifies the exteriors of houses for low-income senior and disabled homeowners in the Magic Valley.
Paint Magic is hoping to paint 20 to 25 homes for qualified residents in 2019. For more information on how to apply to have your home painted or become a paint team, go to paintmagic.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.