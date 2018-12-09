Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Ariel Owens will represent Idaho at the World's Miss Tourism Pageant July 26 through 28 in Nashville, Tenn. She is a 19-year-old student at the College of Southern Idaho, majoring in criminal justice after which she will pursue a career with the FBI.

Owens has 19 years of pageantry experience with numerous titles. This will be her second time competing for the World's Miss Tourism Pageant. She will compete in these categories: state costume, private interview, photogenic and evening gown.

During the interview portion of the competition, Owens looks forward to discussing her personal platform — Love Yourself First: educating and prompting self-confidence to help prevent suicides related to self-esteem. She would like to connect with school and youth groups to host Love Yourself First seminars. Owens is also available to participate in ribbon cuttings, grand openings, meet and greets and any photo opportunities. Contact her by calling 813-598-3490 or email arielow99@gmail.com or on Facebook or Instagram ariel_owens99.

The World’s Miss Tourism Pageant selects titleholders who are intelligent, ambitious and personable. These are progressive women who make a difference in their communities through outreach and service. For more information, go to worldsmisstourismpageant.com.

