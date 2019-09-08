{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Ariel Owens of Twin Falls was crowned World’s Miss Tourism role model at the 2020 World’s Miss Tourism Pageant held July 26-28 in Nashville, Tennessee. She was also awarded the Miss Congeniality award.

The national competition consisted of a round-robin interview with three judges, and also state costume, photogenic and gown.

Owens attends the College of Southern Idaho, majoring in criminal justice.

“As World’s Miss Tourism role model, my most important accomplishment would be to, not only work with the organizations that are affiliated with World’s Tourism, but to also bring my platform Love Yourself First to local schools and clubs,” Owens said in a statement.

Owens can be contacted by email at arielow99@gmail.com to participate in community events.

